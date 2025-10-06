Filling in for an injured Chuba Hubbard on Sunday, Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle erupted for 234 total yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 victory against the Miami Dolphins. Next week, Dowdle faces his former team in the Dallas Cowboys, and he said they can consider his Week 5 performance a warning.

After going undrafted in 2020, Dowdle signed with the Cowboys and spent the first five years of his career. In the last one, Dowdle rushed for 1,079 yards and scored five total touchdowns. Dallas let Dowdle walk in free agency, where he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers.

Now, as he gets set to meet his former team next weekend, Dowdle said the Cowboys know what's coming.

"For sure," Dowdle told reporters after the game. "They gotta buckle up. I think they know for sure. I was there for five years. They didn't keep me there for five years for no reason. I definitely will say that. Looking forward to playing those guys next week. We'll handle it when we get there."

Dowdle said this chip on his shoulder isn't limited to the Cowboys electing to let him go. The Panthers running back said it's always been there, dating back to when all 32 teams passed him up in the NFL Draft.

"I think it's always a chip on my shoulder," Dowdle said. "Just from the start of coming into the NFL and sitting behind those guys for years and going undrafted. I've always played with a chip on my shoulder. It's just the nature of the business that I didn't end up back in Dallas. I'm here now with a new team, and I'm happy where I'm at."

It still remains to be seen exactly how much work Dowdle will receive against the Cowboys in Week 6. Hubbard has been dealing with a calf injury, and if he is able to return this week, there's a chance he slots right back into the starting role. That said, it would be tough to keep Dowdle off the field after he accounted for 56% of Carolina's total yards, especially when he has revenge on his mind.