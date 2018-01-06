Panthers reportedly close to extension for coach Ron Rivera through 2020

The Carolina Panthers are close to a contract extension with coach Ron Rivera that will keep him on the sidelines through 2020, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

"The two sides are deep in talks, and an extension should be completed soon. It's another reward for Rivera, whose team is back in the playoffs," writes Rapoport.

This is the first major move by Chief Operating Officer Tina Becker, who was elevated into a more prominent role last month after owner Jerry Richardson stepped away from the day-to-day operations of the franchise following allegations of workplace misconduct.

Meanwhile, Rivera has led the Panthers to the postseason four times in seven seasons, including a 15-1 record in 2015 that resulted in MVP honors for quarterback Cam Newton and, ultimately, a Super Bowl loss to Peyton Manning and the Broncos.

The Panthers finished 11-5 this season, good for second in the NFC South behind the Saints, whom they will face on Sunday in the wild-card round. Carolina also had winning records in 2015 and 2013 (12-4), and is 64-47-1 with Rivera as coach.

Rivera began his coaching career in 1997 as the Bears' defensive quality control coach, and later served as defensive coordinator in Chicago (2004-2006) and San Diego (2007-2010) before earning the Panthers' job in 2011. In 2016, he signed a three-year, $19.5 million extension. Asked about an extension earlier this week, Rivera said, "I think the biggest thing is everything that needs to happen or is going to happen will happen in time. What's decided, we'll see."

According to Rapoport, Rivera's deal could be completed before the Panthers face the Saints on Sunday afternoon.