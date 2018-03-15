Panthers reportedly sign ex-Falcon Dontari Poe to replenish defensive line

Free agency began with the Panthers losing defensive tackle Star Lotulelei to Buffalo. Ever since, they've been busy replenishing their defensive line.

After re-signing future Hall-of-Fame pass rusher Julius Peppers on Wednesday, the Panthers signed ex-Falcons defensive tackle Dontari Poe to a three-year, $27 million contract, according to Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post. Martin, who covers the Redskins, noted that Washington demonstrated interest in Poe.

In Poe, the Panthers are getting a former first-round pick with 15.5 sacks on his six-year resume (five years in Kansas City and one year in Atlanta). Poe's been durable throughout his career, missing only two of 96 possible regular-season games. He's coming off a 2.5-sack, 23-tackle season in which he graded as Pro Football Focus' 35th-best interior defender. According to PFF, Poe registered 19 run stops (tied for 26th among defensive tackles). He fared better as a pass-rusher, notching 37 total pressures, the ninth-most at his position group. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco ranked Poe as the 13th-best free agent.

The Panthers are hoping his resurgence continues after he signed with the Falcons last offseason and provided them with a lift.

Dontari Poe was a big free agent hit for Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/uenSHcCUzI — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 22, 2018

In Carolina, Poe joins a defensive line that includes two capable defensive ends in Peppers (the fourth-most sacks of all time) and Mario Addison (tied Peppers for the team lead in sacks last year with 11), as well as defensive tackle Kawann Short (7.5 sacks last season). It's a talented group that should help the Panthers get back to the playoffs a year after their defense ranked seventh in yards allowed, 11th in points allowed, and seventh in DVOA.

For the Falcons, it probably hurts to see Poe stick in the NFC South, but they're likely more concerned with keeping defensive end Adrian Clayborn, who led the team in sacks with 9.5 last season. According to ESPN's Vaughn McClure, the Patriots, Colts, Buccaneers, Browns, and Falcons are all "in the mix" to sign him.