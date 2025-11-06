Two pumps were too many for Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle. After celebrating his second touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with exactly two hip thrusts, Dowdle has been fined, he announced on social media.

Upon plunging into the end zone, Dowdle re-enacted the famous "Key & Peele" sketch with all his teammates counting his "two pumps." Unfortunately for Dowdle, the show wasn't up to date on the NFL rulebook, which prohibits any celebrations of a sexual nature.

On Wednesday, Dowdle posted about his fine before starting a GoFundMe. According to ESPN, it was a $14,491 fine for the Panthers running back.

"After much thought I've launched a GoFundMe for my fines," Dowdle wrote on his GoFundMe page. "Key said I got three pumps but I guess the NFL disagrees."

While that portion of the GoFundMe was a joke, Dowdle is actually raising money for a good cause. The Panthers' breakout star said all money donated will be directed to Children's Home Society of North Carolina. As of Wednesday night, Dowdle had raised nearly $10,000.

Two days prior to the fine being handed out, Panthers coach Dave Canales was asked about Dowdle's celebration. He joked about calling up Keegan-Michael Key (who hilariously responded to the ordeal) for an explanation, but he also acknowledged Dowdle probably should've just played it safely.

"We gotta be smarter in that situation," Canales said. "We gotta make sure that we understand the rules. Might have to call up Keegan-Michael Key and get some clarification on that part of it. From what I understand, it's any kind of movement that way or any kind of weapons, it's all gonna get flagged."

The Panthers host the New Orleans Saints this weekend, and we'll see whether Dowdle presses his luck with another pump or two if he finds paydirt.