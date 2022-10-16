The Panthers are reportedly shopping multiple big names in the wake of coach Matt Rhule's dismissal, including starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson. After Sunday's game against the Rams, there's little doubt Carolina will be motivated to move the veteran pass catcher. Held without a catch into the fourth quarter, Anderson was spotted sitting on Gatorade coolers, away from his teammates, while on the sidelines. Then, after visible arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks, the wideout was ejected by his own club, told to leave for the locker room before the game's conclusion.

It's unclear what provoked Anderson's initial arguments with Dailey, who was also scolded by Wilks on the sidelines, but the wideout has reportedly been on shaky ground in Carolina for a while. Due more than $20 million in 2023 as part of a two-year contract extension signed last year, Anderson barely eclipsed 500 receiving yards last season and has been quiet since a 100-yard Week 1 performance this season. This offseason, he made headlines by hinting at retirement and publicly criticizing quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was with the Browns at the time, before later reconciling with the QB.

Anderson's ejection came during Wilks' first game replacing Rhule atop the staff, and left Carolina dangerously thin at receiver. Behind D.J. Moore, only Terrace Marshall Jr. was also active at the position, with Laviska Shenault Jr. and Andre Roberts both sidelined with injuries.