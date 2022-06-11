Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson may be getting ready to hang up his spikes. Anderson posted on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, "Ain't gone lie Thinking bout Retiring…" The tweet has since been deleted.

The 29-year-old Anderson has two years and around $13.2 million in salary and bonuses left on his contract, which was extended last offseason. He's set to count against Carolina's books for just shy of $11 million in 2022 and nearly $22 million in 2023, thanks to the prorated portion of his original signing bonus. If the Panthers were to cut ties with him after the 2022 season, they'd save $12 million against the cap for the following year.

Robby Anderson CAR • WR • 11 TAR 110 REC 53 REC YDs 519 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

In two seasons with Carolina, Anderson has 148 catches for 1,615 yards and eight touchdowns. He took a step backward last year, though, dropping from a 95-1096-3 receiving line to just 53-519-5, despite playing in all 17 games. He and his former Jets teammate, Sam Darnold, struggled to develop a rhythm together, as Anderson caught only 48.2% of passes thrown his way, a far cry from the career-best 69.9% catch rate he'd posted the previous year.

He took a back seat to D.J. Moore in the team's pecking order when it came to short and intermediate routes, and became more of a field-stretching threat. He looks to be in line to again operate as the No. 2 receiver this coming season if he does not elect to retire, though it's possible he could be surpassed by 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr., who did not play much as a rookie.