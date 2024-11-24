The first half of Sunday's game between the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs included a scary moment when Carolina tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was carted off after suffering an injury.

Sanders appeared to fall on his head after getting tackled low late in the first half. A backboard was used as Sanders was carted off the field. He was later ruled out.

A big positive was Sanders raising his arms to the crowd as he was being carted off.

Sanders, 21, was the 101st player selected in April's NFL Draft. He entered Sunday's game with 26 receptions this season that included his first career touchdown grab that took place during Carolina's Week 10 win over the Giants.

We'll have an update on Sanders' status as soon as one is available.