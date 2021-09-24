Star running back Christian McCaffrey was unfortunately not the only starter the Carolina Panthers lost during their Week 3 "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Houston Texans. In the third quarter, rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn went down with a foot injury, and was carted to the locker room.

Following the 24-9 victory, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that Horn, "broke some bones in his foot," according to James Palmer of the NFL Network, which makes his recovery timeline hard to guess at this point. Rhule also said that he doesn't believe it's a Lisfranc injury, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

While backpedaling in coverage alone, Horn went down. He immediately called to the sideline for assistance, and was helped off the field while not putting any weight on his right leg. Once on the sideline, he was carted to the locker room.

Here's what happened:

Horn made two combined tackles before exiting the matchup. The son of former star wideout Joe Horn was drafted by the Panthers with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He immediately took over as a starter on the outside, and recorded two combined tackles in Week 1 against the New York Jets, and his first career interception against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.