It's not often that you see a rookie do something that no other player in NFL history has ever accomplished, but that's exactly what happened in Sunday with Carolina's Jeremy Chinn.

The rookie linebacker, who also plays some safety, scored a touchdown on two consecutive plays against the Vikings, marking the first time in NFL history that someone has scored a defensive TD on two straight plays.

The record-breaking run started on Minnesota's opening possession of the second half. With the Vikings facing a third-and-8 from their own 27, Kirk Cousins dropped back to pass and then lost the ball after facing some immediate pressure from Carolina's defensive front. At that point, Chinn picked up the ball and took it 17 yards to the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Panthers a 14-10 lead.

One touchdown is a huge game for any defensive player, but then Chinn DID IT AGAIN on Minnesota's next snap. On a first-and-10 from their own 25-yard line, the Vikings called a play for Dalvin Cook, who got caught in the middle of a pile, and somehow, Chinn came out with the ball.

Due to the confusion from the scrum, no one really seemed to realize that the ball was loose and because of that, Chinn was able to coast into the end for a 28-yard score.

That is how you make NFL history.

Thanks to Chinn, the Panthers were able to turn a 10-7 halftime deficit into a 21-10 third quarter lead.

Not only was Chinn the first defensive player ever to score a touchdown on two consecutive plays, but he's also just the fourth rookie since the AFL/NFL merger to score multiple defensive touchdowns in game. This is the kind of performance that could vault Chinn into the top of the defensive rookie of the year conversation.

Besides the two touchdowns, Chinn was also leading the Panthers with 11 tackles through three quarters.