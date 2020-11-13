Christian McCaffrey's long-awaited return officially lasted just one game. After missing six straight weeks with an ankle injury, the star running back resumed his 2020 season for the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, only to hurt his shoulder against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now the Panthers have ruled McCaffrey out for this Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meaning veteran backup Mike Davis will get his seventh start in eight games in Week 10.

Previous reports indicated McCaffrey was unlikely to suit up against the Bucs, with the two-time All-Pro reportedly "week to week" on Carolina's injury report, and three days of no practice for the multipurpose back confirmed his unavailability. Panthers fans -- or McCaffrey fantasy owners -- looking for light at the end of the tunnel should note that coach Matt Rhule indicated this week he's hopeful the Pro Bowler will return in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, and NFL Network reports McCaffrey got a second opinion on his shoulder that suggests a "realistic" chance of playing next week.

In the meantime, Davis will reclaim top running back duties in the Panthers' backfield, with hybrid receiver Curtis Samuel and backups Trenton Cannon and Alex Armah serving as reserves. The 27-year-old journeyman was productive filling in for McCaffrey earlier this year, factoring into the Panthers' offense as both the lead ball-carrier and a frequent pass target. Davis has five times eclipsed 13 carries this season while logging at least five catches on six occasions, totaling 631 yards from scrimmage as well as four touchdowns.