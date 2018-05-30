Panthers' safety on new owner David Tepper: 'He understands that we have a voice'

Just a day after officially taking ownership of the team, new Carolina Panthers steward David Tepper flew from Atlanta to Charlotte to have a meeting with a group of players including team captains and several other veterans. Based on what they told the Charlotte Observer, it seems that several of those players came away extremely impressed with what Tepper had to say about a variety of subjects.

"It went great," veteran safety Mike Adams said, per the Observer. "Rarely do you see an owner come in and want to rush from the owners meeting and just conversate with the guys. Just talk about everything, us as a team."

Tepper, who was previously a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, grew up in the Pittsburgh area. He told the players about his days playing football himself, on an all-dirt field with bent goalposts. "He gave relatable stories. So we understand where he's coming from," Adams said. "We talked about ourselves, and both sides. So we've got a nice understanding."

According to Adams, Tepper also discussed his stance on the national anthem policy with the group of players; but Adams declined to go into detail on what that stance is. He did, however, seem encouraged by what Tepper said.

"He let it be known that we have a voice. He understands that we have a voice," Adams said. "And he understands that he has a voice, too. And he would like to help us with that in different ways."

Tepper has a charitable foundation that manages over $190 million in assets, per the Observer's review of the most recent SEC filing. The NFL has recently partnered with the players coalition to donate money to various social causes, but it's possible Tepper could be helpful to players' causes outside of that agreement. If he were to support players who demonstrate during the national anthem (or elect to stay in the locker room during it, per the league's new policy), that would likely represent a change from what has gone on in Carolina in the past, something that may be encouraging to players like Torrey Smith, who spoke out against the new policy earlier this week.