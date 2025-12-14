The Carolina Panthers will look to stay in contention for the NFC South crown that they're competing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for when they visit a struggling New Orleans Saints team in Week 15. The Panthers are 7-6 and have a legit shot of making the postseason for the first time since 2017, while the 3-10 Saints are just trying to get some momentum entering 2026. The Saints picked up one of their three wins against this Panthers team on Nov. 9, and Carolina, which is coming off a bye week, surely hasn't forgotten that.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Panthers are 2.5-point favorites, per the latest Panthers vs. Saints odds from DraftKings, and the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. The Panthers are -146 money line favorites (risk $146 to win $100), while the Saints are +123 underdogs. Before making any Panthers vs. Saints picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

When: Sunday, Dec. 14

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Odds: Panthers -2.5, over/under 40.5

This was a low-scoring affair last time these teams met, with the two sides combining for just 24 points in a Saints upset win. Carolina has been good against the spread this year at 8-5, while New Orleans is 5-8 ATS. The Panthers are also 7-6 to the Over this year, while the Saints are 4-9.

Panthers -2.5

Under 40.5

Saints Under 9.5 first half points

Model's Panthers vs. Saints score prediction, picks

The Panthers are looking to become the first team besides the Bucs to win the NFC South since 2020, and a win over a lowly Saints team is definitely needed to help with that quest. However, the model thinks the Saints are the team to back here as it has New Orleans not just covering the majority of the time, but winning outright in nearly 60% of simulations at plus money.

Panthers vs. Saints score prediction: Saints 24, Panthers 21

