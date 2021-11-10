Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has struggled over the past few weeks, and he now has an injury that will reportedly cause him to miss some time. On Tuesday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Darnold has suffered a fractured scapula. It's a right shoulder injury that could reportedly cause him to miss several weeks.

Darnold has been banged-up as of late, as he suffered this shoulder injury and was also in concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots. The fourth-year quarterback was officially listed as questionable to play but did indeed suit up. He had another rough performance, however, throwing for just 172 yards along with three interceptions.

The former No. 3 overall pick has cooled off after what was thought to be a hot start. Darnold has thrown 10 interceptions in his last six games and has 11 overall, which is tied for the most in the NFL this season. He has not recorded a touchdown since Week 6, and Sunday marked the second game this season where he completed fewer than 50% of his passes.

Overall, Darnold has thrown for 1,986 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions in nine games played. When asked Monday about Darnold's status as Carolina's starting quarterback, head coach Matt Rhule didn't exactly offer a clear answer.

With Darnold sidelined for a bit, in comes P.J. Walker. The Temple product has known Rhule for years and has seen some playing time this year in three games. Carolina will also sign quarterback Matt Barkley to back up Walker, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.