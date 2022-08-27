Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that backup quarterback Sam Darnold will miss "at least" four weeks with a high-ankle sprain, per NFL Media. The number being four weeks makes it possible that Darnold could be placed on short-term injured reserve, which would open up another roster spot for the time being.

In the fourth quarter of the Panthers' final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Darnold was taken down by Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer and remained on the ground for several minutes. Darnold eventually had to be carted off with what was said to be an ankle injury, and he did not return.

NFL Media originally reported Darnold was expected to miss 4-6 weeks, but that he would get a second opinion. After the game, Rhule said, "We believe it's not fractured."

Per The Charlotte Observer, there was concern Darnold suffered a Grade III ankle sprain or had a dislocated ankle. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the initial evaluation showed it was a high-ankle sprain.

Darnold lost the starting quarterback job to Baker Mayfield in Carolina and was set to be the No. 2 quarterback heading into the year. He completed 59.9% of his passes for 2,527 yards with nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions for a 71.9 passer rating last season, as the Panthers went 4-7 in his starts. He finished 31st in touchdown passes, 30th in completion percentage, 30th in yards per attempt (6.2) and 31st in passer rating.

While Darnold struggled throwing the football, he rushed for five touchdowns last season. Darnold showcased his mobility on the ground against the Bills on Friday night, rushing for a score as he finished 5 of 11 for 49 yards in relief of Mayfield.

Darnold suffered a concussion and a shoulder scapula fracture last season with the Panthers, causing him to miss six games. The year prior, Darnold missed four games with a shoulder sprain he reinjured. He's missed 10 games over the past two seasons.

With Matt Corral suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury last week, P.J. Walker is in line to assume the backup quarterback duties until Darnold returns.