Just over three weeks after dismissing Marty Hurney from his second stint as general manager, the Carolina Panthers have added his replacement. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team is expected to hire Seattle Seahawks executive Scott Fitterer as its chief decision-maker. The Seahawks' vice president of football operations in 2020, Fitterer was "a late addition to their interview process," per Rapoport, but "made a quick impression on the Carolina search team."

Fitterer had previously drawn interest for several other GM openings in recent seasons. A longtime member of Seattle's front office, he's considered one of the top understudies of Seahawks GM John Schneider, moving up from co-director of player personnel prior to this season. Originally an area scout for the team starting in 2001, Fitterer spent five seasons as a regional director of college scouting before ascending the personnel department and helped oversee 14 playoff appearances, including three Super Bowl bids, during his tenure with the organization.

In Carolina, he'll replace Hurney, who returned to the Panthers after a four-year hiatus to replace Dave Gettleman. He'll be charged with working alongside owner David Tepper and second-year coach Matt Rhule in overseeing the team's draft, free agency and roster decisions.