Watch Now: Fantasy Beat: Carolina Panthers ( 8:28 )

The Carolina Panthers have plenty of new faces on their roster entering 2020, and they added three more interesting ones on Sunday that could have a chance to make the final roster. According to the Panthers' official website, Carolina signed former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis, Marken Michel and a star of HBO's first 2020 "Hard Knocks" episode, tight end Andrew Vollert.

Lewis is notable since he was recently teammates with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater down in New Orleans and knows Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady. In all, between players and members of the coaching staff, the Panthers have signed nine former Saints. Lewis originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois in 2016, and served as a return specialist. His claim to fame, however, is probably being Drew Brees' intended wideout during the infamous pass interference no-call against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game two seasons ago. Carolina's wide receiving corps is top heavy with players like Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, but maybe Lewis' connection with Bridgewater will be something that stands out in training camp. In 34 career games, Lewis has caught 20 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

Michel, who went undrafted in 2016 out of Massachusetts, is the brother of New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. He has had stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, but also spent three years with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. The Panthers have added multiple receivers with NFL experience over the past few months, so his journey to a solidified roster spot will certainly be an uphill climb.

Vollert is a former undrafted tight end out of Weber State who has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers. He was a subject of debate following the first episode of "Hard Knocks" released last week, as he had a NSFW outburst while being cut by head coach Anthony Lynn. What was surprising was that Lynn later told a fellow coach that he liked Vollert's passion, and apparently first-year head coach Matt Rhule saw something in him as well.

As corresponding roster moves, the Panthers waived tight end Cam Sutton, linebacker Kyahva Tezino and wide receiver DeAndrew White. Carolina also waived linebacker Jason Ferris from injured reserve.