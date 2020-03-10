Panthers sign quarterback Kyle Allen to one-year extension; QB started 12 games in 2019
The Panthers are hanging on to Kyle Allen
The Carolina Panthers have signed quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year extension, the team announced on Tuesday. With this new deal, the 24-year-old avoids hitting the market as an exclusive rights free agent at the start of the new league year on March 18.
Allen started 12 games for the Panthers in 2019 following Cam Newton's foot injury. He did win his first four starts, but ended up with a 5-7 record as a starter last year. He completed 62% of his passes for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Allen also fumbled seven times throughout the year and was eventually benched for rookie quarterback Will Grier for the final two games of the regular season.
The former undrafted prospect out of Houston will likely be battling for the backup role for Carolina heading into 2020, especially with Cam Newton currently still on the roster. Despite various trade rumors, the team has reportedly elected to keep Newton as the starter for 2020. Newton suffered a Lisfranc injury in his foot, which found him on injured reserve last year. As long as he's healthy, he's far and away the most talented option for first year head coach Matt Rhule under center. That leaves Allen duking it out with Grier and possibly another quarterback the Panthers could grab in the 2020 NFL Draft for the QB2 spot.
If Carolina changes course and decides to move on from Newton before the start of the 2020 season, they at least have a quarterback under contract who has nearly a full season of experience under his belt.
