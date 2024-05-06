The Carolina Panthers already had a crowded running back room, yet added even more training camp intrigue by signing veteran Rashaad Penny to a contract (per ESPN). Penny, a 2018 first-round pick, was an afterthought with the Philadelphia Eagles last season -- having just 11 carries for 33 yards (3.0 yards per carry) in three games played with the team. He was a healthy scratch for most of the year.

Penny has been one of the most productive running backs in the NFL in the two seasons prior to Philadelphia. He led the NFL in yards per carry among running backs with 150 carries (6.2) during that stretch -- the only players higher were quarterbacks Justin Fields and Lamar Jackson.

Over his last 10 games played before arriving in Philadelphia, Penny had 149 carries for 1,017 yards and eight touchdowns -- and averaged 6.8 yards per carry. He couldn't see the field in Philadelphia last season, playing behind D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott.

The Panthers are banking on Penny becoming the player he was the Seattle Seahawks. Does Penny have a chance in Carolina?

How Penny fits in the Panthers running back room

The Panthers have been revamping the running back position after finishing 30th in rushing touchdowns (seven) and 23rd in yards per carry (4.0), part of an offense that finished 30th in points per possession (1.19) and 29th in yards per possession (25.1).

Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard are still on the roster, but the Panthers drafted Jonathan Brooks in the second round of the 2024 draft (Brooks was the first running back taken). Penny was also added as veteran competition for Sanders and Hubbard.

Hubbard led the Panthers with 902 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. Sanders had just 432 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging only 3.3 yards per carry in the first year of a four-year, $25.4 million deal.

Penny has a history with head coach Dave Canales, as he was on the offensive coaching staff when Penny was in Seattle (even though Canales worked with the quarterbacks and passing game). There's still familiarity with how the offense ran, which plays to Penny's strengths.

The Panthers could see how Penny performs in training camp before making the final call on him, or have already made a decision on a running back with a huge contract.

Will Miles Sanders be back?

The Panthers may just cut their losses with the 27-year-old Sanders, who still has three years remaining on his deal. Sanders could be designated as a post-June 1 cut, which Carolina would eat $7.495 million in dead cap space spread out over the next two years while saving $200,000 for 2024.

Carolina could just wait a year until moving on from Sanders, saving $5.225 million if they release him in 2025. The Panthers could hope Canales could get the most out of Sanders before deciding to move on, should they remain unhappy with the contract.