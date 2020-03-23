Panthers sign XFL standout P.J. Walker to contract after leading the league in passing, per report

P.J. Walker is getting another shot in the NFL as the XFL standout is signing a deal with the Carolina Panthers, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN. Along with the Panthers, Russini reports that the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks had very strong interest in inking Walker to a deal as well.

This signing comes after a stellar XFL career for Walker. He was 5-0 in his games for the Houston Roughnecks and completed 65% of his throws for a league-leading 1,338 yards passing,15 touchdowns through the air and four interceptions. The inaugural season for the reborn XFL was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Walker was never able to see Houston's season through, but he does find himself as one of the league's biggest beneficiaries with this recent signing.

This move also reunites the quarterback with new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who coached him during his days at Temple. Russini notes that the two kept in touch and Rhule even talked with him on a weekly basis and watched his XFL games. Given that relationship, it's no wonder that the two have come back together.

This is Walker's second stint in the NFL. He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. He spent most of his career on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad and has yet to see any in-game action at the NFL level.

Now, Walker will likely be fighting for the backup role under center behind quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who just agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal at the start of free agency. This move also adds another body in what is already a very crowded quarterback room currently for Carolina. Along with Walker and Bridgewater, the Panthers currently have quarterbacks Will Grier and Kyle Allen under contract. Former franchise signal caller Cam Newton is also on the roster, but the club has recently given him the freedom to seek out a trade.