The Carolina Panthers and new general manager Dan Morgan have made an effort to add to the defensive side of the ball throughout the early part of free agency, which was necessary after the franchise traded away pass rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants, and lost a couple of other starters such as Jeremy Chinn and Vonn Bell to other teams.

Friday, the Panthers reached an agreement with former Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller, per NFL Media. Fuller's new contract reportedly includes up to $5.25 million. Earlier on Friday, they agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson.

The Ohio State product was selected by the Rams in the sixth round back in 2020, and has started in 46 games for L.A. over the past four seasons. In 2023, Fuller recorded 94 combined tackles, eight passes defended and three interceptions to go along with three forced fumbles while starting in all 17 games.

Fuller was Pete Prisco's No. 71 free agent this offseason. In all, Fuller has recorded seven interceptions and 17 passes defended in his 48 total NFL games played. He has familiarity with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who worked as a defensive assistant in L.A. for two of Fuller's four seasons with the Rams.

Defensively, Carolina has also agreed to terms with former Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum, Giants defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and former Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell.