The Carolina Panthers offensive line was straight up horrendous in 2023. Their quarterback pressure rate of 41.1% was the fourth-worst in the NFL last season while they surrendered 65 sacks, tied for the second-most allowed by any team in the league with the Washington Commanders.

On the first day of the free agent legal-tampering period, they are rectifying their offensive line situation by agreeing to terms with former Miami Dolphins offensive guard Robert Hunt on a five-year, $100 million contract with $63 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN. Hunt's new deal is the second-highest in average per year ($20 million) and total value ($100 million) among NFL guard contracts, according to OverTheCap.com.

Hunt was Pro Football Focus' eighth-highest-graded guard in 2023 among those with at least 100 snaps played with a 76.4 offensive grade. He allowed only one sack and three quarterback pressures last season.

This is good news for 2023 first overall pick quarterback Bryce Young, who was under pressure on 40.7% of his throws last season, the sixth-highest rate in the NFL, and his 73.7 passer rating when pressured was the worst in the entire NFL.

Hunt, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of University of Louisiana-Lafayette (39th overall), will turn 28 just before the start of the 2024 season on Aug. 25. He began his career as an offensive tackle, but Hunt thrived once Miami moved him inside. He is the latest Dolphin to depart South Florida, following Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard (released), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (four-year, $110 million contract with Raiders), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (two-year, $20 million deal with Vikings per ESPN), linebacker Jerome Baker (released) and defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah (released).