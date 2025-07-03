In an era of Carolina Panthers football where little has been stable or able to be relied upon, Taylor Moton has been a happy exception. Since becoming the starting right tackle in 2018, Moton has been a constant and performed at a high level, playing in a franchise record 120 consecutive games -- including 104 starts -- and becoming the pillar of Carolina's offensive line.

But in 2024, Moton's iron man streak ended. He missed two games midseason due to a triceps injury and another game at season's end with a knee injury. With Moton set to turn 31 in training camp and entering the final year of his contract, his future has come into focus -- particularly, whether he can hold up physically after years of wear-and-tear. Despite "chronic" knee issues that plague many linemen, Moton told The Athletic that he believes he has plenty of football left in him and hopes to finish his career with the Panthers, the only team he's played for since being drafted in 2017.

"Looking forward, I do believe I have another contract in me," Moton said. "But right now my focus is on the 2025 season and making sure I do whatever I can to have the best season I can for everybody involved."

While the Panthers' lack of success in recent years has led to him being passed over for Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods, Moton has consistently been among the best offensive tackles in the NFL, as was the case again last season. Pro Football Focus, for instance, charged Moton with only allowing one sack in 538 pass blocking snaps a season ago.

Moton's play helped the Panthers field one of the NFL's most improved offensive lines in 2024. The addition of free agent guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis greatly elevated the unit's play and helped quarterback Bryce Young go from being benched to returning to No. 1-overall pick form. Carolina has managed to keep their O-Line intact, retaining Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, and Brady Christensen this offseason.