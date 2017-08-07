Panthers' Star Lotulelei isn't worried about his lack of a new contract
Lotulelei is in line to play 2017 on his fifth-year option and isn't yet worried about a long-term deal
The Carolina Panthers underwent a management transition earlier this offseason, casting former general manager Dave Gettleman aside and installing Marty Hurney as the interim man in charge. Hurney, of course, was the team's general manager prior to Gettleman, and he developed a reputation for giving in-house options very large contracts.
He didn't waste much time doing just that in his second go-round on the job, handing guard Trai Turner a four-year, $45 million extension the day after he took over. The next guy purportedly in line to get paid is defensive tackle Star Lotulelei. That just ... hasn't happened yet.
"I try to not think about it too much," Lotulelei said, via the team's official site. "At the end of the day, that is a part of what we do -- the business side of things -- but I'm not really thinking about it too much. It's so early in the season. Right now I'm just trying to focus on getting better, improving and helping this defense get to where we need to be, get us to our goals this season."
Headed into the fifth-year option year of his rookie contract, Lotulelei has been an above-average but not necessarily star-level player for the Carolina defense. His line-mate on the interior, Kawann Short, signed a five-year, $80.5 million contract earlier this offseason. Lotulelei will likely not get quite as large a deal as Short, but given how much value the Panthers place on their defense line and Hurney's propensity for paying his own guys, it seems reasonable to expect him to get a sizable new deal eventually.
He's set to make $6,757,000 this coming season. Making that much money on an annual basis over the long-term would give him the 20th-highest average annual salary at the position, which seems slightly low. Something more in the high single-figures or low double-figures per year sounds about right, and given that the Panthers now only have four players making double-digit million dollars per year after Gettleman spent the last few seasons clearing their books of big, long-term contracts, they have the ability to get him locked in on a hefty deal. It's just a matter of the two sides hammering out something that sounds agreeable to both.
