Carolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton became emotional Wednesday when discussing his future, as he was asked about the prospect of the 2025 season potentially being his last with the only franchise he has played for in his NFL career. Moton, a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and Carolina's starting right tackle since 2018, is entering the final season of his current contract and is set to turn 31 in August.

Speaking to reporters at training camp, Moton was asked if it was unsettling entering the season knowing that it could be his last with the Panthers, and responded that he tries not to think about it before expanding on his emotional ties to the franchise and to the city of Charlotte, N.C.

"I've had some of my best years here in Carolina. I know we haven't won, but the city, being a Panther, means a lot to me," Moton said. "It's crazy. You don't know. Obviously I want the years to continue, but if it's my last year here, I want it to be my best year. I want it to be the offensive line's best year, the offensive unit's best year, the team's best year. Do whatever I can to help us be our best yet. I'm a little emotional about it.

"All the blood, all the sweat, all the tears, right? I've been through so much here. Being a Panther means a lot to me, this city means a lot to me. I found my family here, I found my son here, you know? So much sacrifice has gone out on that football field, the practice field here at Bank of America Stadium, I put so much time, so much heart into it, right? It's just crazy. But at the end of the day, just focus on finishing this out the right way if it is (the end). Obviously I have some good years left, but I have a deep passion for this city, this organization, all the guys in the locker room, all the staff, everyone involved in making this thing go."

Hunter Renfrow's comeback bid turning heads at Panthers training camp after missing 2024 season Austin Nivison

Despite being among the NFL's best right tackles over the better part of the last decade, Moton has not received much national recognition -- by way of Pro Bowls or All-Pro nods -- in part because of the lack of success around him. The Panthers have not had a winning season since 2017, when Moton served as the team's swing tackle and was not a starter, and he has been one of very few constants in a period of instability for the franchise since current owner David Tepper took over from franchise founder Jerry Richardson in 2018.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Panthers executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tillis spoke about Moton's contract situation, and while he declined to go into specifics of conversations with Moton and his agents, he noted that he had seen Moton's emotional moment at the podium and recognized the human element of the matter.

"That's a hard part of our business that somebody pours their whole life into this, like Taylor has, and he's faced with potentially going to a new place next year," Tillis said. "But at the same time, we are going to make the best decision for the organization. And if that means keeping Taylor here, that's great. If those two things align, we are open to it. But I'm not gonna sit here and say 'oh, we're definitely not gonna do it' or 'we definitely are.' Whatever makes the best sense for the Panthers, we'll do."

Earlier this month, Moton had told The Athletic he believes he still has another contract left in him despite having to manage the wear-and-tear of being an offensive lineman. Moton played in a franchise record 120-straight games for the Panthers before missing three due to injuries last year, and even then was with only charged with allowing one sack in 538 pass blocking snaps during the 2024 season by Pro Football Focus.