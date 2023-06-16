The Carolina Panthers gave up two first-round picks, two second-round picks and star wideout D.J. Moore to have their pick of the quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they landed on Alabama's Bryce Young. Young's talent is evident, but some have concerns about his frame.

Young was one of the best quarterbacks in college football over the past couple seasons. He accounted for the most passing touchdowns in a two-year span in SEC history with 79, won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and was arguably the best quarterback in the nation when under pressure. Speaking of pressure, there are always heightened expectations for the No. 1 overall pick when they take the practice field for the first time with their new teammates, but it sounds like Carolina's players have been impressed with Young.

"We knew we were going to get a dawg," cornerback Donte Jackson said, via ESPN. "We're definitely happy with the dawg we got. He's different."

Star pass rusher Brian Burns agrees, and says Young possesses this kind of special humble confidence.

"It's hard not to like that kid," he said. "He's put quite a stamp on the locker room. He walks around with this kind of -- excuse my language -- 'humble but I know I'm the s---' type of swag. You know? He's got it, but he's humble with it."

It's not just the defensive players either, as new Panthers wideout D.J. Chark says Young can take Carolina where it wants to go.

"Everybody is here for him," Chark said. "And we believe he can take us to some really high places."

Young reportedly impressed from the first day of OTAs. Panthers head coach Frank Reich said Young's command was "10 out of 10" in the first session, and fellow quarterback Andy Dalton even claimed the rookie pointed out an incorrectly labeled play or formation during practice, per WCNC. Young has "put his stamp" on the locker room up to this point. His next test comes in training camp.