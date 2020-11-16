Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered an apparent knee injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that the quarterback had an MRI later that night and no damage to the ACL was revealed. The belief is that Bridgewater escaped major injury and could still play next week.

Carolina broke the huddle for a 3rd-and-4 with 5:24 remaining in regulation at their own 31-yard line. The quarterback took the snap out of the shotgun and was sacked by Jason Pierre-Paul for a five-yard loss. Bridgewater was injured on the play and left the game to be attended to in the blue medical tent.

Former XFL star P.J. Walker entered the game at quarterback. Walker played for Matt Rhule at Temple.

Bridgewater and the Panthers offense had found success in the first half. The two teams went into the locker room tied 17-17. Carolina's offense was much less effective in the second half, however. The Panthers added just 20 total offensive yards. The veteran quarterback finished the game having completed 18-of-24 passes for 136 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. An additional 16 rushing yards were added to his stat line.

Tampa Bay emerged victorious, 46-13, and improved to 7-3 this season. The Panthers fell to 3-7.

Carolina has two games against the Vikings and Lions ahead before finally entering its bye week.