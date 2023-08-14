The Carolina Panthers saw one of their wide receivers injured during Monday's practice session. Per multiple reports, Terrace Marshall Jr. left practice early on a cart. Afterwards, head coach Frank Reich said Marshall "tweaked a little something in his back," per team reporter Darin Gantt.

Reporters did not see the play where Marshall was injured, but noted that he was transported via cart from the practice field. Marshall was a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2021 out of LSU. In 27 career games played, he has recorded 45 receptions for 628 yards and one touchdown. Marshall is seen as a player who is expected to take a major leap under Reich and his new staff.

"[There's a] new coaching staff, new energy around here, so I'm just adapting to that," Marshall said last month. "Just feels like a fresh start, clean slate, and [I'm] ready for the year.

"[Wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson] is going to keep it real with you. Clean slate; he's going to let you know he's going to coach you the hardest, going to coach you to be the best and not mediocre. So that's what I respect. I respect that he comes in every day as the same person with the same energy."

Marshall did not catch a pass in the Panthers' 27-0 preseason loss to the New York Jets on Saturday. He is battling for a spot on the depth chart with new additions D.J. Chark, Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo. The rookie Mingo was actually listed as a starter on Carolina's first unofficial depth chart.