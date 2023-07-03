Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is entering his third year with the Carolina Panthers, but says this season will be different than 2021 and 2022. The Panthers hired head coach Frank Reich this offseason, replacing Steve Wilks, who was the interim head coach last year.

Marshall said this year feels like a clean slate, and he is excited for what is to come.

"I'd say one word to describe it is just clear -- clear-minded, just ready to take on what this year's going to bring," Marshall said (via the team's website). "Just taking it one day at a time, really. Just grinding it out with the team, getting work right with the scheme and QBs. I'm ready to go."

The 23-year-old said the new coaches are already making a big difference, and those changes are trickling down to the entire team.

"[There's a] new coaching staff, new energy around here, so I'm just adapting to that," he said. "Just feels like a fresh start, clean slate, and [I'm] ready for the year.

"[Wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson] is going to keep it real with you. Clean slate; he's going to let you know he's going to coach you the hardest, going to coach you to be the best and not mediocre. So that's what I respect. I respect that he comes in every day as the same person with the same energy."

Last season, Marshall had 28 receptions for 490 yards and one touchdown. In 2021, he had 17 receptions for 138 yards and no touchdowns.

Reich said Marshall can improve with more consistent time on the field and that last season the wide receiver proved he can make big plays.

"So the next step with every player is always more reps, more plays, more confidence, where it's like, 'Hey, give me the ball.'"