The Carolina Panthers made the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and one of the biggest reasons why is now getting some individual recognition, too: Tetairoa McMillan is the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

McMillan beat out fellow finalists QB Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants, WR Emeka Egbuka of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, RB TreVeyon Henderson of the New England Patriots and QB Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints. He joins Cam Newton (2011) as the only Offensive Rookie of the Year winners in Panthers history.

The No. 8 overall pick out of Arizona, McMillan showed immediate promise as a lead wide receiver for Bryce Young and the Panthers, reaching 100 yards in his second NFL game. He found the end zone twice -- his first two NFL scores -- in a Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Overall, McMillan finished his rookie campaign with 70 receptions for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns. The receiving yardage and receiving touchdown marks were most of any rookie, and the receiving yardage was a Panthers rookie record as well.

Tetairoa McMillan in 2025 Rookie rank Receptions 70 3rd Receiving yards 1,014 1st Receiving touchdowns 7 1st

Carolina, which jumped from 5-12 in Dave Canales' first year to 8-9 in his second, will look to continue in the right direction with McMillan as a foundational piece. No Panthers player has had 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons.