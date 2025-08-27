The Carolina Panthers' 2025 roster is almost complete. After trimming the active roster to 53 players on Tuesday and making a couple of claims on Wednesday, the Panthers have now started to put together their practice squad, and Carolina is reportedly bringing in a pretty interesting name at quarterback.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are adding former Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker to their practice squad. Hooker was waived by the Lions on Tuesday, and passed through waivers unclaimed. He has seen very limited NFL game action, having completed just 6 of 9 passes for 62 yards in three regular-season appearances.

Hooker was selected by Detroit in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of the Tennessee after winning SEC Offensive Player of the Year. In his final collegiate season, Hooker completed 69.6% of his passes for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. In fact, Hooker and his new teammate, Bryce Young, faced off in one of the best games of the 2022 college football season.

Tennessee defeated Alabama that year, 52-49, for the Volunteers' first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006. Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns, while Hooker threw for 385 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Eventual Biletnikoff Award winner and New York Giants draft pick Jalin Hyatt caught all five of Hooker's touchdowns to go along with 207 yards receiving.

Hooker's release from the Lions came as no surprise, as Kyle Allen looked like the superior backup quarterback for Jared Goff through the preseason. Now, Hooker gets a change of scenery, and the chance to learn under Dave Canales.