The Carolina Panthers had a bit of a scare this week when, on Monday, they had an unconfirmed positive test for COVID-19. They opted to exercise an abundance of caution and forced coaches and players to operate remotely until they could gather additional information. They would then place offensive lineman Michael Schofield on the reserve/COVID-19 list, although that doesn't necessarily mean he has the novel coronavirus -- but rather that he might've been in close proximity to someone who does. Two days later, Schofield remains on the list, but the Panthers have yielded no new positives for a second consecutive day.

That's good news because it allows them to reopen their team facility and resume practice on Wednesday, which is precisely what they play to do, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. This means their Week 7 divisional clash with the New Orleans Saints remains on track without disruption, barring any setbacks between now and Sunday at 1 p.m.

As it stands, it's likely they'll take the field without Schofield, who started the first two games at left guard and has since been more of a depth and special teams piece. Schofield must first pass league COVID-19 protocol before he's allowed to return.

For the rest of the roster, preparation this week resumes with an eye on avoiding a second two-game slide this season. They lost what turned out to be a close one at home against the Chicago Bears, and must again hit the road to face another division rival after having stolen one from the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 5. This time they'll head to Mercedes-Benz Superdome where, for the first time this season, the Saints will be permitted to have a few thousand fans in the seats.

That added oomph for Sean Payton and Drew Brees will make it more difficult for the Panthers to escape with a victory, but it should have no impact on Teddy Bridgewater, considering he started five games in the absence of an injured Brees last season -- winning all five. He'll look to keep his winning ways alive in New Orleans, albeit in a Carolina jersey.