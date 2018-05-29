Panthers' Torrey Smith 'disappointed, but not surprised' by NFL's new anthem policy
Smith feels the league's decision was motivated by money
Count Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith among those who is not a fan of the NFL's new national anthem policy -- a group that seems to be adding NFL players by the day. Smith was asked for his thoughts on the policy at Panthers camp on Tuesday, and he gave an extensive answer.
Here is that answer, via NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon.
"You're surprised, but not disappointed because at the end of the day the league is all about money," Smith said. "It's a business, but to try and silence guys when they're trying to do the right thing for our country, I mean I really don't know what to say about it."
Smith is not the first player to bring up the financial aspect of the decision. Former Eagles teammate Chris Long said last week that the policy is about fear of the bottom line (and the President of the United States), not patriotism. "This is fear of a diminished bottom line," Long wrote on Twitter. "It's also fear of a president turning his base against a corporation. This is not patriotism. Don't get it confused. These owners don't love America more than the players demonstrating and taking real action to improve it. It also lets you, the fan, know where our league stands."
Smith also brought up his former 49ers teammates Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid, both of whom remain unsigned and both of whom have brought collusion cases against the NFL. "It almost seems like a guy like Kaepernick or Eric Reid, guys who it started with them, like what they did was in vain, like they were villains. That's not the case," Smith said.
