Panthers' Torrey Smith urges team to sign Eric Reid: 'We all know why he hasn't received a call'

The Carolina Panthers could use a starting-caliber safety after losing Da'Norris Searcy to injured reserve last week. Eric Reid, a starting-caliber safety who is still unsigned, needs a team. The pairing makes sense, just like how it made sense for the Falcons to sign Reid after they lost Keanu Neal to injured reserve.

Now, one Panthers player is pushing for the team to bring in Reid. On Tuesday, receiver Torrey Smith, who played with Reid in San Francisco from 2015-16, advocated for the Panthers to sign Reid.

"Honestly, with our injuries, I hope he ends up here," Smith said, per ESPN. "I know how he is as a talent. If this is something where they come and talk to me about him, I'll be glad to talk about him as a player, as a person. He's one of the best men I've been around, so I hope that is something that can happen for us because I know that with the injuries we have, he's a guy that can help this team.

"I really hope he gets a shot. He deserves it, and it's not right what's happened to him."

But that doesn't mean the Panthers are on the verge of signing him. On Tuesday, Panthers coach Ron Rivera indicated that he's comfortable sticking with their three-man group composed of Mike Adams, Colin Jones, and Rashaan Gaulden as the Panthers entering their Week 4 bye at 2-1.

"There are a lot of names that come out," Rivera said, per the Charlotte Observer. "And you're going to discuss what you feel your primary needs are. For us, we looked at what we have on such short notice and we stuck with what we have. We feel very comfortable about the way our guys play. And I thought we did some really good things out there."

Reid, who participated in the league-wide protests against racial injustice that Colin Kaepernick started a few seasons ago, filed a collusion grievance against the NFL in May. He remains unsigned even after teams like the Panthers and Falcons have lost safeties to injuries, creating a need for a safety who's proven to be a good player over the years.

A first-round pick back in 2013, Reid has appeared in 70 games during his career, racking up 10 picks, 36 passes defended, and 264 solo tackles. After beginning his career as a free safety, he transitioned to strong safety a year ago. He proceeded to register 52 solo tackles and a career-high 26 stops in 13 games, per Pro Football Focus. So he offers versatility, something valued in today's NFL, and he's only 26 years old.

Still, he waits.

"I think we all know why he hasn't received a call," Smith said.