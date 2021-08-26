The Panthers have agreed to trade linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Wednesday evening. In exchange, Carolina will receive a 2022 sixth-round selection. The deal is pending a physical, which is something to take note of. Perryman had injured his hip earlier in camp and has been limited ever since. He was also held out the last two days after a teammate stepped on him in practice.

Perryman signed a two-year contract with the Panthers back at the start of free agency in March, but ultimately couldn't carve out a role for himself in Matt Rhule's defense. With Perryman now gone, Jermaine Carter looks to be solidified as Carolina's starting middle linebacker heading into the regular season.

Prior to landing with the Panthers, Perryman had spent his entire career with the Chargers, who spent a second-round draft choice on him back in 2015. In 13 games played last season (six starts), he totaled 48 tackles and a sack. This move now reunites Perryman with Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who shared time together with the Chargers.