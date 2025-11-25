The NFL has taken disciplinary action against Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig after an incident during Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Moehrig has been suspended without pay for one game for striking 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings with a low blow.

After Monday's game, a 20-9 49ers win, Jennings chased down Moehrig and struck him with a closed fist. Jennings' actions were retaliatory, with a replay later revealing that Moehrig landed an uppercut to Jennings' groin during the game.

Moehrig plans to appeal his suspension, according to ESPN. If his suspension stands, he will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jennings has not yet been reprimanded for his punch.

"I'll take that one," Moehrig said after Monday's loss to the 49ers, via ESPN, refusing to provide more context for his actions. "He wanted to do a little dirty stuff, so it is what it is, man."

"The TV is gonna tell you what happened," Jennings said following the game, via The Athletic. "To me, I was just responding to some childish behavior."

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan defended Jennings, arguing that he was level-headed in his response relative to what could've happened.

"The guy took a cheap shot and hit him in the balls," Shanahan said following the game. "I was real proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there."

The Panthers fell to 6-6 with Monday night's loss while the 49ers improved to 8-4.