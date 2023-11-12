The Carolina Panthers tried to save their sinking ship before the NFL trade deadline. Prior to the Oct. 31 deadline, Carolina tried to acquire Raiders All-Pro wideout Davante Adams and Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, according to ESPN. Neither team, however, was willing to trade its talented wideout away.

Both players have been at the center of trade talks. Adams, who signed a long-term deal with the Raiders during the 2022 offseason, openly expressed his frustrations with his lack of involvement in Las Vegas' offense prior to the team firing Josh McDaniels earlier this month. Several teams were reportedly interested in acquiring Higgins in the event that the Bengals decided to move him while he was still under contract.

Bengals general manager Duke Tobin shot down any thoughts of the team trading Higgins during this year's NFL Combine. Higgins is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Either Adams or Higgins would have surely helped Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. Young has won just one of his eight starts this season as the Panthers have the league's worst record at 1-8.

Carolina's lack of depth at receiver has been one of the team's pressing issues. While Adam Thielen is putting up big numbers, no other Carolina player has more than 229 receiving yards. D.J. Chark is the Panthers' second-leading receiver 17 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

The Panthers could make a run at Higgins this offseason, but that would require Cincinnati to elect not to franchise tag him if the two sides don't agree to a long-term deal. The better bet is the Panthers adding to their receiving corps during the upcoming NFL Draft. That could lead to the team selecting Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who scored three touchdowns in the Buckeyes' win over Michigan State on Saturday night.