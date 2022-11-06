The Carolina Panthers have turned back to their Week 1 starting quarterback, as Baker Mayfield entered Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals to start the third quarter. With Carolina trailing 35-0 at halftime, Mayfield replaced P.J. Walker, who went 3 of 10 for 9 yards and two interceptions in the first half.

Mayfield hasn't played since Week 5, the last game Matt Rhule coached for the Panthers before being fired. Mayfield has been a backup quarterback on the depth chart since a return from a high ankle sprain. Interim head coach Steve Wilks had no choice but to make a change at quarterback, as Walker and the Panthers offense had just one first down in the first half.

Mayfield, who was acquired by the Panthers in an offseason trade, completed 54.9% of his passes for 962 yards with four touchdowns to just four interceptions (71.9 rating) in his five starts. With the Panthers on a short week (Thursday game ahead), making the switch to Mayfield could have longer-term ramifications for the quick turnaround.

The Panthers' 35-point halftime deficit was the largest in franchise history.