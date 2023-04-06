While it won't be drastic, the Carolina Panthers are making a slight change to their jerseys ahead of the 2023 season. The Panthers announced on Thursday that they are changing the color of their jersey to a blue that is closer to team colors. The new jersey will be held up by the Panthers' first-round pick in this month's NFL Draft.

The Panthers detailed that when Nike started making NFL jerseys in 2012, it did not have the team's process blue color in circulation. Nike has since added more colors to its collection, which has prompted the Panthers to choose a color that is closer to their blue -- process blue.

Another change to the Panthers' jersey is a modified stripe that stops short of going under the armpit. This change was made in an effort to increase player mobility.

The team also stated that, despite some outside reports, it is not dropping silver from its color scheme. The Panthers also stressed that the jersey will not undergo any drastic changes.

The Panthers' jerseys have largely remained the same since their inaugural season back in 1995. The team wore seven different uniform combinations in 2022. They were a season-best 4-2 when they wore their white tops and black bottoms but were a season-worst 0-6 when wearing all-white uniforms. The Panthers went 1-0 wearing black tops and gray bottoms and black tops with white bottoms. Carolina lost its only game with all-black uniforms last season.

Carolina isn't the only team that will undergo a jersey change this season. The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly undergo a significant jersey change that will be unveiled before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.