Panthers' Vernon Butler cited for assault stemming from incident in Dallas club

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler has been cited for assault. The citation stems from an incident that allegedly took place at a Dallas, Texas nightclub in July, according to a report from WCCB Charlotte.

Butler has been issued a "Class C" citation in connection to an alleged assault in July. Butler has 21 days to respond to the citation or set a court date. The incident allegedly happened around 2am on July 14th at a club on Pacific Avenue in Dallas, Texas. Reports say the 21-year-old victim got into a verbal altercation with Butler, and he proceeded to push her and throw a drink in her face. The victim's attorney says the incident happened after his client declined advances made by Butler when he saw her at the club that night. Butler had also reportedly been turned down numerous times prior after making repeated advances on social media.

"The victim said she was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect at which point the suspect threw a drink in her face and pushed her," a police statement said at the time of the alleged incident. "The victim was not injured during this incident. The victim provided the name of the suspect as Vernon Butler, but did not provide any other identifying information."

Statement from Dallas PD on accusations against Panthers DT Vernon Butler. No charges have been filed - pic.twitter.com/isG3Ujnuwf — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 24, 2018

The Panthers' first-round pick in 2016 does not face any jail time if found guilty of the offense, but he could be fined $431. When informed of the allegations in late July, the Panthers issued the following response:

Per Panthers PR director Steven Drummond: “We just learned of the allegations involving defensive tackle Vernon Butler and we are in the process of gathering more information.” — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 24, 2018

Butler has 21 days to respond to the citation or set a court date, which gives him until Sept. 14, 2018, just two days before the Panthers' Week 2 game against the division rival Atlanta Falcons. It is unknown whether Butler would face NFL discipline if he is found guilty of assault, and it has at least not been publicly confirmed that the league is investigating the incident.

