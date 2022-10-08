Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Carolina

Current Records: San Francisco 2-2; Carolina 1-3

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will head out on the road to face off against the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. San Francisco will be strutting in after a win while Carolina will be stumbling in from a loss.

The 49ers strolled past the Los Angeles Rams with points to spare this past Monday, taking the game 24-9. San Francisco's WR Deebo Samuel filled up the stat sheet, catching six passes for one TD and 115 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Samuel has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, Carolina came up short against the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, falling 26-16. QB Baker Mayfield had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 5.47 yards per passing attempt.

San Francisco is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on San Francisco's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The 49ers' victory brought them up to 2-2 while the Panthers' defeat pulled them down to 1-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: San Francisco ranks first in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 234.5 on average. Less enviably, Carolina is worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 262.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Carolina.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (one month free trial)

Paramount+ (one month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Carolina have won two out of their last three games against San Francisco.