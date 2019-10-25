Panthers vs. 49ers odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Sunday's Panthers vs. 49ers game 10,000 times.
The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is 6-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while Carolina is 4-2 overall and 3-0 on the road. Both teams have fared well against the spread, going 4-2 so far this season. The Panthers enter Sunday's showdown averaging 27.7 points per game on offense, which ranks fifth in the NFL. The 49ers, meanwhile, are giving up just 10.7 points per game on defense. San Francisco is favored by 5.5-points in the latest 49ers vs. Panthers odds, while the Over-Under is set at 42. Before entering any Panthers vs. 49ers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 8 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 7, it nailed the Chiefs (-3) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Broncos and the Ravens (+3) staying within the spread against the Seahawks in a game Baltimore won outright by 14. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, it has simulated 49ers vs. Panthers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The 49ers are one of the best stories in the NFL, and remain just one of two undefeated teams in the league. San Francisco stayed unbeaten last week after a 9-0 victory over the Washington Redskins in a driving rainstorm. Three Robbie Gould field goals were the only scoring in the entire game to help the 49ers to 6-0 for the third time in franchise history and the first time since 1990. The 49ers held Washington to just 154 total yards last week, securing their first shutout victory since Week 1 of the 2016 season.
Carolina, meanwhile, reeled off its fourth straight victory two weeks ago, downing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26 in London. The Panthers picked off Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston five times in the victory, and got two touchdowns from running back Christian McCaffrey. Backup QB Kyle Allen, who's been filling in for the injured Cam Newton, went 20-of-32 for 227 yards and two touchdowns.
So who wins Panthers vs. 49ers? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Panthers vs. 49ers spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.
