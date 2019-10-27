Panthers vs. 49ers odds, line, best bets: 2019 NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from dialed-in computer model

The Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers came into the 2019 season as off-the-radar contenders, but as we enter Week 8, both are poised to compete for a spot in the NFL playoff picture. The Panthers have won four games in a row without quarterback Cam Newton to get to 4-2, while the Niners are a perfect 6-0, joining the Patriots as the only unbeaten teams in the league. On Sunday, the two squads will go head-to-head in Levi's Stadium for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Both teams are 4-2 against the spread this season. San Francisco is a 4.5-point favorite, down one from the opener, while the over-under is 40.5 in the latest 49ers vs. Panthers odds. Before you make your NFL predictions for Week 8, listen to the current Panthers vs. Niners picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

The model knows the strength of the 49ers has been a dynamic, young front seven full of capable up-and-comers in their early and mid-20s. Nick Bosa is now the even-money favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with four sacks and 10 quarterback hits. He's surrounded by strong players like Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, Kwon Alexander and Dee Ford, who all help make life miserable for opposing offenses.

The Niners rank second in the NFL in points allowed and yards allowed behind only the Patriots. San Francisco has allowed an average of just 176 net yards passing in the last three weeks, and the Browns, Rams and Redskins all failed to reach 200 total yards of offense.

Carolina, meanwhile, reeled off its fourth straight victory two weeks ago, downing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26 in London. The Panthers picked off Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston five times in the victory, and got two touchdowns from running back Christian McCaffrey. Allen went 20-of-32 for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

