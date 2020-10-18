Who's Playing

Chicago @ Carolina

Current Records: Chicago 4-1; Carolina 3-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Chicago Bears will be on the road. They will square off against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Chicago has a defense that allows only 20 points per game, so Carolina's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Bears dodged a bullet last week, finishing off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-19. No one had a standout game offensively for Chicago, but they got scores from RB David Montgomery and TE Jimmy Graham. QB Nick Foles ended up with a passer rating of 123.10.

Meanwhile, Carolina beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-16 last week. Among those leading the charge for Carolina was RB Mike Davis, who snatched one receiving TD.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Panthers. K Joey Slye delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Their wins bumped the Bears to 4-1 and Carolina to 3-2. One last thing to keep an eye on: six of Chicago's points in their last matchup came from rushes on the left side of the field. That's bad news for Carolina, who had a hard time containing the rush on the left side of the field against Atlanta.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte,, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte,, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.59

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Panthers slightly, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.