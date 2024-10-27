Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos (4-3) host Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers (1-6) in an NFL Week 8 battle between AFC and NFC on CBS and Paramount+. Sean Payton's team has won three of their last four games thanks to a physical, consistent defensive front, most recently topping the New Orleans Saints 33-10. Meanwhile, the Panthers are reeling from a 40-7 loss to a Washington Commanders team that didn't have Jayden Daniels for the majority of the game. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 11-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Panthers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

Broncos vs. Panthers date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Broncos vs. Panthers time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Panthers TV channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Panthers streaming: Paramount+

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Panthers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 12-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 193-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 47-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Broncos vs. Panthers, the model is backing Denver to cover the spread. Denver's offense is still inconsistent halfway through the season, but Nix is improving and Denver's third-ranked defense in the league has helped pick up the slack. That was evident in Week 7 when Denver's defense held the Saints to just 10 points on the road.

That defense will be going up against an offense that ranks toward the bottom of the league in every major statistical category. Chuba Hubbard will have to carry the workload against Denver since Carolina's passing game is hampered with Young under center.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want.