Tampa Bay @ Carolina

Current Records: Tampa Bay 6-3; Carolina 3-6

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers are home Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 6 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Carolina and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

Carolina was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Carolina fell in a 33-31 heartbreaker. The defeat was just more heartbreak for them, who fell 20-17 when the teams previously met in November of 2016. Despite the loss, Carolina had strong showings from RB Christian McCaffrey, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching ten passes for one TD and 82 yards, and QB Teddy Bridgewater, who passed for two TDs and 310 yards on 49 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Bridgewater ended up with a passer rating of 140.10.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay entered their contest against the New Orleans Saints last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Buccaneers were completely outmatched by New Orleans at home and fell 38-3. Tampa Bay was down 31 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing working slightly against Tampa Bay was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Ronald Jones, who rushed for nine yards on three carries.

Carolina is now 3-6 while Tampa Bay sits at a mirror-image 6-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are fifth worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for Carolina, Tampa Bay comes into the game boasting the fewest rushing yards allowed per game per game in the league at 77.9.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.00

Odds

The Buccaneers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Carolina have won six out of their last 11 games against Tampa Bay.