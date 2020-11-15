Who's Playing
Tampa Bay @ Carolina
Current Records: Tampa Bay 6-3; Carolina 3-6
What to Know
The Carolina Panthers are home Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 6 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Carolina and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
Carolina was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Carolina fell in a 33-31 heartbreaker. The defeat was just more heartbreak for them, who fell 20-17 when the teams previously met in November of 2016. Despite the loss, Carolina had strong showings from RB Christian McCaffrey, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching ten passes for one TD and 82 yards, and QB Teddy Bridgewater, who passed for two TDs and 310 yards on 49 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Bridgewater ended up with a passer rating of 140.10.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay entered their contest against the New Orleans Saints last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Buccaneers were completely outmatched by New Orleans at home and fell 38-3. Tampa Bay was down 31 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing working slightly against Tampa Bay was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Ronald Jones, who rushed for nine yards on three carries.
Carolina is now 3-6 while Tampa Bay sits at a mirror-image 6-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are fifth worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for Carolina, Tampa Bay comes into the game boasting the fewest rushing yards allowed per game per game in the league at 77.9.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $95.00
Odds
The Buccaneers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Carolina have won six out of their last 11 games against Tampa Bay.
- Sep 20, 2020 - Tampa Bay 31 vs. Carolina 17
- Oct 13, 2019 - Carolina 37 vs. Tampa Bay 26
- Sep 12, 2019 - Tampa Bay 20 vs. Carolina 14
- Dec 02, 2018 - Tampa Bay 24 vs. Carolina 17
- Nov 04, 2018 - Carolina 42 vs. Tampa Bay 28
- Dec 24, 2017 - Carolina 22 vs. Tampa Bay 19
- Oct 29, 2017 - Carolina 17 vs. Tampa Bay 3
- Jan 01, 2017 - Tampa Bay 17 vs. Carolina 16
- Oct 10, 2016 - Tampa Bay 17 vs. Carolina 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Carolina 38 vs. Tampa Bay 10
- Oct 04, 2015 - Carolina 37 vs. Tampa Bay 23