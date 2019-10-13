Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Live updates, game stats from Sunday's NFC South showdown in London

Four weeks after their showdown on "Thursday Night Football," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers will face off Sunday morning in London.

The Buccaneers, who defeated the Panthers on the road in Week 2, have yet to win or lose consecutive games this season. After lighting up the Rams to the tune of 55 scored points in Los Angeles in Week 4, Tampa Bay dropped a 31-24 decision on the road against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. While his completion percentage is down, Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston is enjoying a solid season under Tampa Bay first year head coach Bruce Arians, with an 11:5 TD:INT ratio entering Sunday's game. The Bucs' defense hasn't been as good as of late, however, as the unit failed to record a single sack in last Sunday's loss.

Carolina has rebounded well after a rocky start to their season. After an 0-2 start, the Panthers have won three straight games and are just a game behind the Saints in the NFC South division standings. Kyle Allen, who is playing in place of injured quarterback Cam Newton, has started in each of the Panthers' wins. Allen's success has helped open things up for running back Christian McCaffrey, who leads the NFL in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage. Luke Kuechly and the Panthers' defense is surely looking to get back on track after allowing over 500 total yards in Carolina's Week 5 win over Jacksonville.

Keep up to date with Sunday's action by following our live blog below.

How to watch

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, UK)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

