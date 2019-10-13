Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds, line, predictions: 2019 NFL London picks from advanced model on 85-57 roll

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look for a season sweep of the Carolina Panthers when they meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. The Buccaneers (2-3) are 1-1 in the division this season, including a win at Carolina last month. The Panthers (3-2) are 2-0 on the road in 2019, but are 0-1 in the division and 1-2 in the conference. Sunday's game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET and marks the second 2019 NFL London game in as many weeks. Carolina is favored by 2.5 in the latest Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds after opening as a one-point underdog, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. You'll want to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Panthers vs. Buccaneers picks of your own.

The model knows the Panthers have had plenty of success under ninth-year coach Ron Rivera, going 77-62-1. Carolina also has dominated its series with Tampa Bay, going 23-15 all-time. The Panthers have one of the NFL's top rushing offenses, averaging 143.6 yards per game, fourth-best in the league, and 5.61 yards per carry, which is tops in the NFL.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is putting up MVP-type numbers, leading the team in rushing and receiving. McCaffrey has carried 105 times for 587 yards and scored six touchdowns. He has three rushing plays of 20-plus yards. He also has 31 receptions for 279 yards and one touchdown.

But just because the Panthers have been lately does not guarantee they will cover the Buccaneers vs. Panthers spread on Sunday in London.

The Buccaneers, looking for their first winning season since 2016, are confident in first-year coach Bruce Arians, who compiled a 50-32-1 record including the playoffs in five seasons as coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Jameis Winston has helped power the Buccaneers' offense, completing 102-of-166 passes (61.4 percent) for 1,371 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Defensively, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett tied the NFL record for sacks with nine through the first four games of a season. After being held without one last week at New Orleans, Barrett could become the fastest player to 10 sacks in team history if he records one against the Panthers. He had three against Carolina in Week 2.

