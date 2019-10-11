Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds, line, predictions: 2019 NFL London picks from model on 85-57 roll

The Carolina Panthers look to stay hot when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a key NFC South matchup in London. The Panthers (3-2), second in the division and one game behind the New Orleans Saints, have won three in a row, while the Buccaneers (2-3), third in the South and one game behind the Panthers, have lost two of three. Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the second 2019 NFL London game is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. Tampa Bay is 0-2 in games played in London, while Carolina is making its debut in England. Carolina is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Panthers picks of your own, see the 2019 NFL London predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 6 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 23-14 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 85-57 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 5, it nailed the Rams (+1.5) staying within the spread against the Seahawks and the Texans (-4) covering with room to spare against the Falcons.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Panthers vs. Buccaneers. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Panthers have had plenty of success under ninth-year coach Ron Rivera, going 77-62-1. Carolina also has dominated its series with Tampa Bay, going 23-15 all-time. The Panthers have one of the NFL's top rushing offenses, averaging 143.6 yards per game, fourth-best in the league, and 5.61 yards per carry, which is tops in the NFL.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is putting up MVP-type numbers, leading the team in rushing and receiving. McCaffrey has carried 105 times for 587 yards and scored six touchdowns. He has three rushing plays of 20-plus yards. He also has 31 receptions for 279 yards and one touchdown.

But just because the Panthers have been lately does not guarantee they will cover the Buccaneers vs. Panthers spread on Sunday in London.

That's because Tampa Bay has won the last two meetings with the Panthers, including a 20-14 victory last month at Carolina. The Bucs have also won four of the past seven meetings. Tampa Bay features the NFL's top run defense, giving up just 3.12 yards per carry and just under 70 yards per game.

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin ranks third in the league with 511 receiving yards on 33 receptions and has a league-high six receiving touchdowns entering Week 6. He had 121 receiving yards and a touchdown against Carolina on Sept. 12. For his career, Godwin has 126 receptions for 1,878 yards and 14 touchdowns.

So who wins Panthers vs. Bucs in the second 2019 NFL in London game? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Panthers vs. Buccaneers spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.