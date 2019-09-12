Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 79-49 run

Thursday Night Football features teams with sky-high expectations entering the 2019 NFL season. The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in Charlotte, each coming off a Week 1 loss. The NFC South matchup kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and features two squads transitioning to a 3-4 defense this offseason, Tampa Bay is led by first-year head coach Bruce Arians, while Ron Rivera is taking over play-calling duties for Carolina's defense. Last week, the Buccaneers were the better team defensively, holding the Niners to under 300 yards of offense. Meanwhile, the Rams racked up 349 yards, mostly against Carolina's 4-3 unit. Neither team covered the spread. The latest Buccaneers vs. Panthers odds list Carolina as a 6.5-point favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dipped one point to 49 after opening at 50. You need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say about the game before locking in any Buccaneers vs. Panthers picks and Thursday Night Football predictions.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season on a sizzling 17-6 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a strong 79-49 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has honed in on Panthers vs. Bucs on Thursday Night Football. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. That pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model knows Panthers quarterback Cam Newton didn't have his best game on Sunday, but running back Christian McCaffrey might have. The second-year Panthers star ran the ball 19 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams. He also caught 10 passes for another 81 yards. Tampa Bay's defense held the 49ers' run game in check in Week 1, but Matt Breida is not McCaffrey, and the Bucs' defense was among the bottom 10 in yards and yards per carry on the ground.

Carolina's defense held Rams quarterback Jared Goff to just 189 yards in Week 1. Now, the unit faces Winston, who managed only 194 yards against the Niners and had three picks, two of which were returned for scores. Tampa was outscored 25-10 in the second half of a 31-17 loss to the 49ers. If Carolina has a second-half lead, it certainly has the run game to wear down the Bucs.

But just because McCaffrey is poised for a big night doesn't mean Carolina will cover the Panthers vs. Buccaneers spread on Thursday Night Football.

Jameis Winston passed for only 194 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in Week 1, but seven different players caught at least two receptions as he spread the ball around. Arians, who in five seasons in Arizona became the franchises' all-time winning coach, is known for his work with quarterbacks. Had two of Winston's picks not been returned for scores, the game's outcome may have been completely different, so look for a more-focused Winston against the Panthers.

Carolina has not fared well on Thursday Night Football, failing to cover in its last four appearances. The Panthers also haven't covered in their last four games against teams with a losing record. The road team has covered the spread in seven of the last 10 matchups between Carolina and Tampa Bay.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Panthers? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Panthers spread to jump on Thursday night, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.