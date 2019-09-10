Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 79-49 run

NFC South rivals look to get in the win column on Thursday Night Football when the Carolina Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start the Week 2 NFL schedule. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Carolina (0-1) fell 30-27 at home to the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, while Tampa Bay (0-1) faded late in a 31-17 setback at the San Francisco 49ers. Carolina is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds for Thursday Night Football. The over-under for total points scored is 49.5, down from an open of 50. Last season, each team won at home and overall they've split the last six games, so before you make any Buccaneers vs. Panthers picks and NFL predictions, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season on a sizzling 17-6 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a strong 79-49 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has honed in on Panthers vs. Bucs on Thursday Night Football. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. That pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model has factored in Carolina's success against the Rams, despite the loss. Christian McCaffrey was the do-everything back he's expected to be, rushing for 128 yards and two touchdowns and catching 10 passes for 81 yards.

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton passed for 238 yards. Last year, quarterbacks against the Buccaneers' defense had a QB rating of 111, by far the best against any defense. Newton's home QB rating of 96.4 was well above his 92.7 road split.

But just because Newton is poised for a big night doesn't mean Carolina will cover the Panthers vs. Buccaneers spread on Thursday Night Football.

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston tossed three interceptions against the 49ers in a failed comeback bid, but on Thursday he faces a Panthers defense that allowed 32 touchdowns last season (fifth-most in the league) and gave up 166 rushing yards in Week 1. That's promising news for not just Winston, but also second-year running back Ronald Jones, who gained 75 yards on 13 carries against San Francisco.

Tampa Bay has come through for backers, entering Thursday on a 5-2-1 run against the spread. The underdog has covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Panthers? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Panthers spread to jump on Thursday night, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.